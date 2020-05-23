1  of  5
Breaking News
Watch: Exclusive interview with Dr. Fauci on coronavirus Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Cleveland police: Gatherings still limited over Memorial Day weekend

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding residents that gatherings are still limited to 10 people in order to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police department recognizes more people will want to go outside with warmer weather and Memorial Day weekend.

As bars and restaurants welcome guests to indoor and outdoor service, the Ohio investigative team will be the lead agency for enforcement of mass gatherings and social distancing violations. Cleveland police said they will assist as necessary.

Last week, when many places were permitted to open their patios, Cleveland police responded to 28 calls for possible violations. The Cleveland Department of Public Health went to the four establishments with the most complaints: Harry Buffalo, Lago, Mulberry’s and TownHall.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral