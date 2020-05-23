Cleveland police: Gatherings still limited over Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding residents that gatherings are still limited to 10 people in order to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police department recognizes more people will want to go outside with warmer weather and Memorial Day weekend.

As bars and restaurants welcome guests to indoor and outdoor service, the Ohio investigative team will be the lead agency for enforcement of mass gatherings and social distancing violations. Cleveland police said they will assist as necessary.

Last week, when many places were permitted to open their patios, Cleveland police responded to 28 calls for possible violations. The Cleveland Department of Public Health went to the four establishments with the most complaints: Harry Buffalo, Lago, Mulberry’s and TownHall.