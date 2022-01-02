Cleveland Orchestra updates COVID audience policy, now requiring boosters

**Related Video Above: What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Cleveland’s largest arts entities announced they are updating their COVID-19 policy for audience members.

Those attending concerts must either be vaccinated against COVID-19, which now includes getting a booster, or offer proof of a negative test.

The Cleveland Orchestra, which performs at Severance Hall, said they plan to implement the changes starting Jan. 3.

The organization already required all guests to wear a mask while inside.

The next orchestra concert is coming up Thursday, Jan. 6, with pianist Igor Levit playing Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 2.” Find Cleveland Orchestra health and safety information right here.