Cleveland Orchestra cancels international travel due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Orchestra announced Monday that they are canceling trips previously planned to Europe and Abu Dhabi.

“The health and well-being of our musicians, staff, and patrons are our absolute priority,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.

They made the decision based on information from health officials in Cleveland and around the world.

“We are very disappointed we won’t be able to perform due to circumstances out of our control, and we very much appreciate the understanding of everyone involved, especially our audiences and presenting partners for this tour. We are looking at the possibility of rescheduling some of these concerts at a future date,” Gremillet continued.

The orchestra plans to announce alternative plans for their spring schedule soon.