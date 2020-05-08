Cleveland Orchestra cancels summer concerts due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One of the world’s premier orchestras won’t be performing in front of an in-person audience this summer.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced plans today to cancel all Blossom Music Festival and Summers@Severance concerts, due to coronavirus concerns. The orchestra’s annual Star Spangled Spectacular concert, held in downtown Cleveland (as seen at the start of the video above), is postponed, but no new date is set.

“In the case of the Cleveland Orchestra, we believe that our best hope is to be back on stage in the fall,” André Gremillet, President and CEO of orchestra, said in a statement. “We are preparing ourselves accordingly both in ensuring the safety of our musicians, guests, and staff at Severance Hall, but also in exploring options to livestream performances for our dedicated audience.”

While all summer shows are canceled, “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” play-along concerts are getting rescheduled for next summer at Blossom. Tickets to these performances will carry over to the next year.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

All pre-purchased 2020 lawn ticket books will also be honored for the 2021 series.

On top of this, the orchestra has launched a new program called @Home with The Cleveland Orchestra, which offers fans a way to connect with the musicians and other music explorers online. Check that out right here.