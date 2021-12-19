Cleveland Orchestra cancels 2 holiday performances Sunday due to COVID-19

**Related Video Above: At-home COVID testing kits high in demand across Northeast Ohio.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its final two holiday performances Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 case, the group announced this afternoon.

The news comes as other local venues and groups have canceled gatherings due to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Cleveland Orchestra regrets having to cancel its December 19 Holiday Concerts at 2:30PM & 7:30PM at Severance. This cancellation is due to a positive COVID case in the Orchestra & is in accordance with our COVID protocols developed in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic pic.twitter.com/tyOtWXsPN5 — Cleveland Orchestra (@CleveOrchestra) December 19, 2021

The move is in line with the orchestra’s COVID protocols set in place at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

Finally back to in-person concerts at Severance Hall after a full year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the orchestra, with help from the Cleveland Clinic, set up a list of precautions at the start of the season, including that all concertgoers are required to wear masks and show poof of vaccination/a recent negative test to be let into the building.

Anyone with tickets to Sunday’s shows has an option to donate them, get reimbursed or make an exchange. The next Cleveland Orchestra performance is set for Jan. 6.

Find out more about tickets and performances right here or call 216-231-1111.