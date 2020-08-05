Cleveland Oktoberfest 2020 canceled this Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Munich canceled its annual Oktoberfest celebrations way back in April (as seen in the video above), but it wasn’t until today that the Cleveland Oktoberfest organizers officially announced their Labor Day Weekend drinking/eating fest would follow suit.

Although Adam Roggenburk, president and chief executive officer of the production company, said in a press release that the event team came up with multiple backup plans so that the 2020 Oktoberfest could take place, in the end they decided to scrap everything due to coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our community remains as always, a top priority and we are not willing to risk that,” Roggenburk said in the statement. “We are looking forward to creating an evolved festival in 2021 which will be a celebration of Bavarian culture like no other in Northeast Ohio.”

Discount tickets for the 2021 event are currently available at ClevelandOktoberfest.com (proceeds of which go directly to help musicians affected by the 2020 event cancellation), and expect an upcoming announcement about a virtual bier run happening later this year.

