Cleveland officials continue contact tracing after 11 people test positive for COVID-19 following presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is continuing contact tracing after being made aware of 11 positive cases of coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.

City officials say the cases stem from pre-debate planning and set-up, with the majority of cases occurring among out-of-state residents.

At this time, no Cleveland residents appear to have contracted COVID-19 as a result of the debate. However, officials say this data could change as new information is revealed.

City leaders released a statement regarding the positive coronavirus cases. It reads in part:

It is important to note that everyone affiliated with the debate – with credentials to be in the event perimeter – was tested upon arrival. Only those with negative test results were allowed within the pavilion. While CDPH was not on-site for the debate, we were in contact with organizers and those responsible for enforcing safety measures inside the venue.

Any individuals who were part of the debate and tested positive were contacted, interviewed when possible, issued isolation orders and provided guidance regarding their isolation period.

City health officials also advised that anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus should self-quarantine.

Anyone who was in attendance at the debate and has concerns or is symptomatic should contact their healthcare provider.

Officials also remind citizens to continue taking measures that are effective to prevent the spread of infection such as wearing masks, maintaining proper social distancing and regular hand washing.

