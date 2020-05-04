Cleveland now has 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cleveland, according to health officials.

This brings the total to 770 confirmed cases and 34 fatalities.

“As of today, there are more than 19,094 confirmed cases and 957 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are more than 1,154,000 confirmed cases and 67,000 deaths in the United States,” the city said in a press release.

*Read more stories on how people are recovering from COVID-19, here.*

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing confirmed cases by zip code. You can view that by clicking here.

*See the latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Public Health*

Related Content Ohio grocers limit meat purchase quantities as coronavirus impacts food supply chain Video Video

More than half of the country goes into first weekend with loosened coronavirus restrictions

FDA allows emergency use of drug remdesivir for coronavirus Video Video