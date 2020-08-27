Cleveland notified of 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss school districts reporting COVID-19 cases above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.
According to a press release, that brings the total to 4,913 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
The Ohio Department of Health said as of Thursday, there were 118,828 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. It’s killed 4,076 Ohio residents.
