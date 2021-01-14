Cleveland notified of 162 more cases of COVID-19, four new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine rollout above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 162 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and four fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 21,639 confirmed cases and 204 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

Additionally, one case was transferred as it was determined they were not a Cleveland resident.

The new cases per capita at the statewide level has increased since last week – this is not good. We were already at a very elevated level at 657 cases per capita last week, and now we’re close to 740. pic.twitter.com/VfCZgIE9mO — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 14, 2021