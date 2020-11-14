Cleveland notified of 158 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 7,837 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 153 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 282,528 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,700 deaths. Today, Ohio hit a record number of cases reported in a single day with 8,071.

The new Cleveland cases affected those from age 5 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

As numbers continue to grow, FOX 8 spoke with Gov. DeWine today:

Today, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson also spoke with the media:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: