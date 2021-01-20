Cleveland notified of 145 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

*Watch our report above on local healthcare workers helping during the pandemic.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 145 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 22,495 confirmed cases and 208 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

Additionally, two cases was transferred as it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.

Safe. Effective. Rigorously tested. The #COVID19 vaccine is now available for Ohioans 80 and older. While it will take time before it is available for everyone, the vaccine is the best way to protect our health and help Ohio on the road to recovery. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/X3Sjzoix6f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 20, 2021