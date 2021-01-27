Cleveland notified of 138 more confirmed cases COVID-19, four new fatalities

*Watch our report above on the effectiveness of wearing two masks.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 138 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and four fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 23,293 confirmed cases and 216 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Additionally, one case was transferred as it was determined they were not a Cleveland resident.

Today's reported #COVID19 hospitalizations stand at 2,944. Still a very high number, but this is the 7th straight day that hospital utilization is below 3,500. A forthcoming order from @OHdeptofhealth will change Ohio's curfew to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m beginning tomorrow night. https://t.co/U4qXqXih8u — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 27, 2021