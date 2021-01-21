Cleveland notified of 108 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch our recent report above on the vaccine rollout*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 108 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 22,600 confirmed cases and 208 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
Additionally, three cases were transferred as it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.