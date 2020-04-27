Cleveland not releasing specific information on COVID-19 cases, even though other communities post online

The Fox 8 I-Team asked the mayor why during a phone briefing he had with the press on Friday.

“It is not us being secretive, what it is, this is the way the health departments and the medical people approach this and this is how they report the data and any more detail than that is deemed to be inappropriate information and that’s just the way it is,” Jackson said.

However, health officials in Summit, Erie, Cuyahoga, and other Ohio counties do release that information.

And several Cleveland residents and city leaders say they are also frustrated they aren’t being told what specific neighborhoods are noticing the most COVID-19 cases. The city only releases information by zip code.

“I ask just that,” said Councilman Mike Polensek. “If there was a hot spot in my community I wanted to be aware of that as of this point I have not been informed of any hot spots “

The mayor told us he was not going to debate the issue.

“What I am going to do is say to you is that our approach is based on the health approach in terms of information and we are not going to be that specific in terms of it,” the mayor said.

However, the city of Cincinnati does post a breakdown by neighborhoods on their board of health web site.

And Cleveland officials will not say if any city workers have tested positive for COVID-19, even though several other communities including Cleveland Heights, Kent, and Lorain have released that information.

“Are there people that test positive that work for the City of Cleveland yes,” Jackson said. “But, I don’t have who they are or where they work. I don’t even have that.”