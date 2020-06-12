Cleveland National Air Show canceled because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2020 Cleveland National Air Show, scheduled for Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air show executive director Kim Dell said it was necessary to cancel to comply with health regulations, which prohibit large gatherings of people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“After considering the health and safety of the thousands of people involved in the Air Show as well as the large crowds that gather outside the gates on beaches, buildings, parks, etc., the Executive Committee of the Cleveland National Air Show, Inc. Board of Trustees made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Air Show. Though regrettable, this action was necessary to protect the spectators, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, performers, concessionaires, sponsors and employees,” Dell said in a news release on Friday.

The Labor Day Weekend event typically attracts 60,000 to 100,000 visitors to Burke Lakefront Airport. It’s one of the region’s largest annual events, drawing people from 35 states and several counties. The Cleveland National Air Show said it has an annual economic impact of more than $10 million on the city of Cleveland.

It is moving forward with plans for the 2021 event, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

