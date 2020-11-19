Cleveland Museum of Art temporarily closes amid stay-at-home advisory

(Watch the news conference on Cuyahoga County’s stay-at-home advisory in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Museum of Art will close Thursday in light of Cuyahoga County’s stay-at-home advisory.

Residents are asked to only leave home for work, school and essential needs. The advisory is in effect through Dec. 17.

“In recognition of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advisory and to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and staff, the Cleveland Museum of Art will close at the end of the day on Thursday, November 19, and reopen once the advisory expires,” said William Griswold, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art, in a news release on Thursday.

“The museum hopes to open its doors again in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media.”

The Cleveland Museum of Art closed in March during the coronavirus shutdown and remained shuttered until June 30. It reopened with COVID-19 safety protocols, including temperature checks and online reservations to help with contact tracing.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: