Cleveland Museum of Art opens with new safety measures in place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Museum of Art is ready to re-open.
FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton learned how we all will be able to enjoy a visit and feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cleveland Museum of Art will welcome visitors back Tuesday.
They had been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They will be conducting temperature checks.
Staff and visitors are required to wear masks.
Also, you’ll need to make a reservation.
