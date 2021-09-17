Cleveland Museum of Art implements COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Museum of Art announced Friday it would be requiring staff, contractors, and volunteers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CMA wrote in a press release that the company was “determined to provide the safest possible workplace” for employees and ensure “the peace of mind of all those who visit.”

The vaccines are required by November 1.

Those who get a medical or religious accommodation will be required to provide a negative test result once a week.

The policy does not apply to visitors.