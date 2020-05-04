Cleveland Monsters say ‘thank you’ to healthcare workers at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Monsters want healthcare workers to know how grateful Northeast Ohio is for everything they are doing.

On Monday, the Monsters posted ‘thank you’ signs for caregivers at UH Cleveland Medical Center, on the front lawn in front of Lerner Tower.

University Hospitals said the Cleveland Monsters have been extremely supportive throughout the coronavirus pandemic and asked how they could help. They’ve also donated food.

