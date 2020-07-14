Cleveland Metropolitan School District prepares to release coronavirus school plan; here are the changes to expect

Editor’s Note: The video above is the CMSD CEO testifying about the pandemic in June.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced Tuesday that it will outline its coronavirus safety changes July 24.

The first day of school for Year-Round students will be on Monday, August 24, with students in all other CMSD schools starting Tuesday, September 8.

That’s about two weeks later than initially planned.

Before the full plans are announced, we have some insight as to what changes are coming, based on a CMSD document called “Anticipated Changes for the 2020-2021 School Year.”

Included in that document are areas they’ve been looking at that will need to change due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Here are a few of those items:

Schools will not be able to transport 40-50 students on a bus

No class sizes larger than 25

Extra time for staff and educators to sanitize

Lunchroom changes, due to the large number of students that typically eat in the cafeteria

They are looking at “hybrid learning” options, that may mean only part-time in-person learning.

CMSD also says they’ll make decisions based on the Ohio Department of Health alert system that indicates coronavirus risk.

Cuyahoga County is at a Level 3 and on the cusp of becoming a Level 4.

Level 3 requires masks in public.

Level 3 means a county has 4 to 5 indicators triggered.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Governor’s Office)

Level 4 is 6 to 7 indicators.

Those indicators are:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy