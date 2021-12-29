Cleveland Metropolitan School District going remote amid COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced on Wednesday it will go to remote learning for the week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 for all buildings.

The district cited the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said he consulted with state and local health officials in making the decision.

“It is critically important that students fully participate in this remote learning week as part of their attendance and classroom instruction,” Gordon said in a video.

All schools will be open for families to pick up meals. Buildings will also be open Monday for students to pick up computers, tablets or other materials.

Gordon encouraged families to report positive COVID-19 cases to 216-838-WELL.