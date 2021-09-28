Cleveland Metropolitan School District extends mask policy through October

**Related Video Above: Cuyahoga County issues mask advisory earlier this month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced plans to extend its mask policy for all, regardless of vaccination status, at least through October.

The extension comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen in Ohio. The policy had originally applied to all indoor areas for the first five weeks of the school year.

District CEO/superintendent Eric Gordon addressed parents and students in a video Tuesday, saying that the threat of the COVID pandemic still looms large and they are doing everything possible to keep kids and adults safe and also in school.

Gordon said there’s only been one known case of COVID-19 in the district since the beginning of the year, and he firmly believes that masks have kept transmissions low.

