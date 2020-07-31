Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says reservations no longer required

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the zoo’s reopening.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has announced reservations will no longer be required.

The zoo had implemented the measure upon reopening in June.

After being open for several weeks, the zoo says they don’t need the measure to keep capacity levels down and keep guests socially distanced.

They say daily visitation is low.

The zoo added extra sanitation stations, and some areas also have added signage for one-way paths.

Masks are required by the zoo and also because Cuyahoga County is under a level red.

Reservations are still required for the Asian Lantern Festival, which runs at the zoo through August 23.

