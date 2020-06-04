Cleveland Metroparks opens dining, marinas and swimming areas following coronavirus closures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks is opening its lakefront dining, concessions, marinas and swimming areas for the 2020 season.

The Cleveland Metroparks issued several closures and cancellations earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Metroparks reservations remained opened, as they were deemed essential services for outdoor activity, but dining and several other facilities remained closed.

Now, as of Thursday, e55 on the lake, Cleveland Metroparks’ full service restaurant along the Lake Erie shoreline, is now open along with concessions across the park district.

East 55th Street Marina and Emerald Necklace Marina are also now open to boaters with limited hours.

The Metroparks says guarded swim hours at Edgewater and Huntington beaches will begin Saturday.

e55 on the lake open for carryout and #patio service today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patio reservations must be made in advance. Curbside service available by calling 216-431-3349 or order and pay online at https://t.co/B3RTaobKRD. ⚓️ #TimeToExplore pic.twitter.com/QZi9rKzoT4 — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) May 30, 2020

“It’s no question that our parks along the Lake Erie shoreline are some of our favorite places to gather together and connect with nature each summer,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release. “We’re excited to open some of our community’s favorite lakefront amenities with safety measures in place to protect our guests and patrons.”

All visitors will be required to follow the CDC safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing safe social distancing of at least six feet and limiting group gatherings to 10 people or less at all Metroparks locations.

Visit the Cleveland Metroparks website for information regarding coronavirus closures and operating hours for park facilities.

