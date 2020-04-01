Cleveland Metroparks issues additional closures to encourage social distancing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks has taken additional measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, the Metroparks will be closing several roads to motorists in effort to provide park users with more space for bicycling, running and hiking.

The following roadways will be closed to motorists:

Brecksville Reservation:

Meadows Drive will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) between Chippewa Creek Drive and Valley Parkway

Rocky River Reservation:

Valley Parkway will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) from Spafford Road to Berea Falls

Hogsback Lane will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists)

Rockcliffe Drive will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists)

South Chagrin Reservation:

Hawthorn Parkway will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) between Route 91 and Arbor Lane

Additionally, the Metroparks has closed several outdoor areas and amenities where space is limited until further notice:

Edgewater Pier

Euclid Beach Pier

Fort Hill Stairs

Squire’s Castle

Restrictions to picnic areas

Restrictions have been put in place in several parking lots as well to help mitigate crowds in high traffic areas.

Upcoming programs and events at Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo remain canceled.

Click here for the latest information on Metroparks closures and cancellations.