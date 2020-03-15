Cleveland Metroparks closes zoo, all indoor facilities amid COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be closed for the remainder of the month amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, the closure begins Monday, March 16 and will last until at least March 31.

In addition to the zoo, the Metroparks has closed all indoor public facilities and canceled all events and programs.

This includes the zoo, all nature centers and nature shops ( Brecksville Nature Center, Canalway Center, North Chagrin Nature Center, Rocky River Nature Center, Watershed Stewardship Center and Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store) and Merwin's Wharf.

Metroparks patrons who registered for programs that required a fee between March 13 and March 31 will be refunded.

The zoo says this "precautionary action" follows guidance from Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Health, Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the CDC.

Cleveland Metroparks outdoor locations will remain open, including the 18 park reservations and eight golf courses.

Metroparks golf courses will remain open daily on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

All guests visiting Cleveland Metroparks are recommended to take preventative action when visiting the park system including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.