Cleveland Metroparks closes Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island to vehicles

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks closed Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island and Wendy Park to vehicles shortly after 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Limited access is permitted to the other marinas and yacht clubs. The Metroparks asked people to not park in picnic areas or medians.

“Cleveland Metroparks continues to vigilantly monitor all parks and beaches and make adjustments to access to allow for proper social distancing,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. “We are all in this together and we are relying on our guests to follow the proper guidelines to ensure we can keep the beach and parks open to enjoy this summer.”

Crowds filled Edgewater Beach on Monday. The Cleveland Metroparks said police have been enforcing safe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

