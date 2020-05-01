Cleveland Metroparks cancels summer events and programs, 650 employees will be impacted

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Metroparks is cancelling its Edgewater LIVE and Euclid Beach LIVE summer concert series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, summer camps and transportation on the eLCee2 Water Taxi have also been suspended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In addition, Cleveland Metroparks announced that approximately 650 employees have been affected by full or partial furloughs, salary reductions and layoffs due to the financial and operational impacts of COVID-19,” park officials said.

*Read more on closures and cancellations across Northeast Ohio here.*

The following have also been impacted by the cancellations:

Educational facilities

Rental facilities

Restaurants including Merwin’s Wharf

Nature shops

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Officials said furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits. Metroparks will issue refunds to guests who had already registered for programs and events.

Park reservations, marinas and golf courses remain open with new safety measures put into place to help protect guests.

To learn more about the closures, visit: clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.

