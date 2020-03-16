1  of  3
Breaking News
Judge denies Ohio Gov. DeWine request to postpone in-person voting Three RTA employees tested for coronavirus after going on cruises List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures

Cleveland Metroparks and Zoo to launch virtual classroom

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A wonderful idea from Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as children across Ohio are learning from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday, they announced they will launch a weekday 'Virtual Classroom' on Facebook Live.

It will start tomorrow, March 17 at 11 a.m.

"Join our biologists as we secure a future for wildlife at the Zoo. At 1 p.m. join our naturalists as we look for signs of spring, discover wildlife and more. New animals and adventures each weekday!"

On Sunday, the zoo announced it would be closed for the remainder of the month amid the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to the zoo, the Metroparks has closed all indoor public facilities and canceled all events and programs.

**Check a list of other closings, here**

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral