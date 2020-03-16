Cleveland Metroparks and Zoo to launch virtual classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A wonderful idea from Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as children across Ohio are learning from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday, they announced they will launch a weekday 'Virtual Classroom' on Facebook Live.

It will start tomorrow, March 17 at 11 a.m.

"Join our biologists as we secure a future for wildlife at the Zoo. At 1 p.m. join our naturalists as we look for signs of spring, discover wildlife and more. New animals and adventures each weekday!"

On Sunday, the zoo announced it would be closed for the remainder of the month amid the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to the zoo, the Metroparks has closed all indoor public facilities and canceled all events and programs.

