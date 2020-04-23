Cleveland mayor to hold COVID-19 news conference after questions from I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)– In the past several weeks, President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have held daily briefings to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has been taking part in news conferences every week. Mayors in other big cities in Ohio holding briefings as well. So where is Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson?

Jackson held one press conference in April and denied repeated requests this week for an interview.

The FOX 8 I-Team wanted to ask him some of the questions our viewers have asked us to find out. Many want to know about recreation services this summer, if the mayor agrees with the governor’s plan to start reopening the state on May 1 and lost city revenue because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Late Thursday, after the I-Team’s numerous requests to speak to the mayor, his office announced he will hold his second news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.