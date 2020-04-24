Cleveland mayor to address media after repeated requests from the I-Team

Watch the video above for our story that aired before Mayor Jackson called a press conference.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson plans to brief the media over the phone Friday afternoon, after the FOX 8 I-Team questioned why he has not been updating residents on the city’s coronavirus response.

21 people have died from COVID-19 in Cleveland.

Another 519 people are infected with coronavirus in Cleveland.

That doesn’t include numbers reported by the county.

The FOX 8 I-Team requested several interviews with Mayor Jackson.

In one email response to FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek, the mayor’s communication team asks, “What specifically were you hoping to talk about regarding COVID-19?”

Peggy explains, “We don’t provide questions in advance. We would like to discuss the city’s plans for moving forward and how the city has responded to the crisis thus far.”

The I-Team has been trying to ask the mayor questions about the city’s summer recreation plans, personal protective equipment, what the city is discussing for reopening, along with other things.

Mayor Jackson’s office said late Thursday that he would hold a press conference Friday afternoon.

The mayor’s office says the briefing will be on the phone and that only media are allowed on the call.

FOX 8 will keep you updated on the mayor’s response.