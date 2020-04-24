Cleveland mayor says no layoffs now due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says despite the fact the city has lost “millions of dollars in revenue” during the COVID-19 crisis there are no plans for layoffs at this time.

“As of right now, I can say to you that we do not have any immediate plan to lay off anyone. Whether they are custodian or waste collector, a fireman, a policeman, or EMS. There is no plan for that right now,” Jackson said. He also noted he did not know the exact amount the city has lost in revenue.

At the same time, the mayor also says City Hall has no plans to reveal more about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland. While other cities across Ohio will state when a firefighter or police officer tests positive, the city has refused to release this information.

Local transit agencies have even announced when drivers of public buses have tested positive.

“We don’t do it, we simply don’t do it,” the mayor said. He did note city workers have tested positive for COVID-19, but he claims he doesn’t even know the specifics of the employees who have tested positive.

The mayor’s comments came Friday afternoon when he gave his second news conference since the coronavirus crisis shut down the state in March. The conference Friday was held by telephone with reporters.

The mayor also said safety is his main priority and he believes Governor Mike DeWine has done a good job with the way he handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson added he is waiting for direction from the state on how the city should reopen.