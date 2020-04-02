Cleveland mayor says essential city services will continue running during health crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has issued a message on YouTube to reassure the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the city council passed legislation Monday for the city’s $1.8 billion general fund.

That money makes sure public safety, fire, EMS, sanitation and basic city services will be funded and employees paid through the crisis.

The city has also passed legislation for development and repairs as usual, so that the city moves forward while we wait for life to return to normal.

There are 128 coronavirus cases in Cleveland.

2 people have died.

The city is also continuing to take precautionary measures. Mayor Jackson has extended the Proclamation of Civil Emergency through April 30.

