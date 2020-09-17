CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual news conference Thursday morning.
He’s expected to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 17 more cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,294 total confirmed cases in the city, resulting in the deaths of 148 Cleveland residents.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Cleveland Mayor Jackson to hold virtual news conference
- Why you may want to answer the next unknown caller
- Hocking Hills teenager pleads guilty in death of Victoria Schafer
- 860,000 new jobless claims; 12.6 million file continued unemployment
- 1 in 6 Ohio districts ask to add extra seating for sports