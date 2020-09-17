Cleveland Mayor Jackson to hold virtual news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual news conference Thursday morning.

He’s expected to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 17 more cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,294 total confirmed cases in the city, resulting in the deaths of 148 Cleveland residents.

