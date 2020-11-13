Cleveland Mayor Jackson discusses city’s next steps in fighting coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the city’s next actions in curbing the increase in coronavirus cases.

There were several audio issues during the virtual news conference.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 151 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. That followed back-to-back record-setting days.

So far, 153 Cleveland residents have died from the virus.

