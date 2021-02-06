Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gets vaccinated for COVID-19

**Frank Jackson discusses the city’s vaccine rollout in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, the city reported.

At 74, Jackson is among the age group currently eligible to get vaccinated in Ohio. He got his shot at Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center on the east side. Next week, Ohioans over 65 are able to start getting vaccinated as the rollout continues.

As the FOX 8 I-Team reported a few weeks ago, Cleveland was behind other cities with its initial COVID-19 shot distribution.

