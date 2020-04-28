Cleveland Mayor doubtful pools will reopen this summer





CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland city pools will most likely be closed this summer because of coronavirus concerns in Ohio.

Mayor Frank Jackson spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon on a phone conference and told the Fox 8 I-Team that he does not believe the pools will be open this summer.

“As of right now, if you would ask me what I do right now I would say probably not, there probably won’t be a pool open,” Jackson said. “Unless there is something that demonstrates to us that we can do that without exposing people, putting people at risk and I don’t see that right now.”

The mayor did say, however, that city officials are still looking at what can be reopened this summer.

He praised Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s leadership and stressed that everyone has to realize the pandemic is not over.

“It’s not over,” the mayor said. “We need to all be responsible and continue with the social distancing.”