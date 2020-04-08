1  of  3
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: White House Task Force holding press briefing Coronavirus headlines: Latest on April 8, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Cleveland lighting up blue to honor first responders, healthcare workers on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Terminal Tower lights it up blue on August 2, 2015 (WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland is lighting up for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Terminal Tower, Progressive Field, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cleveland Clinic Miller Pavilion will all light up blue on Thursday to honor the caregivers, healthcare workers and first responders working to keep our communities safe during this global health crisis.

Northeast Ohioans are encouraged to show their support for these dedicated individuals by lighting candles, luminaries or turning on lights at their homes.

The Cleveland Clinic also encourages citizens to share photos of their lights on social media using the hashtag #LightUpCLE.

The lights turn on at sunset, or approximately 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 9.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral