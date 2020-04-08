Cleveland lighting up blue to honor first responders, healthcare workers on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland is lighting up for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Terminal Tower, Progressive Field, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cleveland Clinic Miller Pavilion will all light up blue on Thursday to honor the caregivers, healthcare workers and first responders working to keep our communities safe during this global health crisis.

Northeast Ohioans are encouraged to show their support for these dedicated individuals by lighting candles, luminaries or turning on lights at their homes.

The Cleveland Clinic also encourages citizens to share photos of their lights on social media using the hashtag #LightUpCLE.

The lights turn on at sunset, or approximately 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 9.