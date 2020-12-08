Cleveland leaders concerned about latest increase in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland city lawmakers and community leaders said they are concerned about the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases.

During Cleveland City Council’s health and human services committee meeting Monday, interim director of Cleveland Public Health Brian Kimball told officials the city is averaging about 250 positive COVID-19 cases per day. On Sunday, the city reported a record high of more than 400 positive cases. There were 258 cases reported Monday.

“The rate right now is just astronomical,” Dr. David Margolius of MetroHealth told council members. “I did not think these numbers would ever come. On Friday, we diagnosed 266 cases in one day across our system. We cannot function on the highest level if there are this many cases.”

Officials also stressed it will be months before everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one so it’s important that people remember to wear masks and follow health department recommendations.

Margolius said many who have COVID-19 have mild symptoms and don’t get tested. He said many continue to work and go out.

City officials also said they are continuing to follow up on complaints about businesses not following health department orders.

The I-Team found a civil citation was given to owners of the Medusa Restaurant and Lounge on St. Clair Avenue for allegedly violating several health orders on Nov. 25. Owners could face up to an $18,000 fine. No one was at the restaurant Monday we stopped to discuss the situation.

“We need to be vigilant,” Kimball said. “We are not through this yet.”

