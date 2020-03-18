Cleveland landlord forgoes collecting month’s rent amid coronavirus shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Paul Schumann of North Olmsted has been a landlord for more than 30 years.

“A lot of the people I have nowadays in Ohio City are young people who work in bars and restaurants,” Schumann said.

So Schumann, along with his two sons who run the business with him, decided to forgo next month’s rent.

“This isn’t a challenge to other landlords. Fortunately, we are in a good position that we can afford to do it,” Schumann said.

Schumann has 21 units on Cleveland’s west side. Most of them are occupied by single people who work in the service industry. Bars and restaurants were mandated to close, and events were canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

“This applies to all my tenants. This is across the board. I have some people who don’t work in restaurants and are still able to work. But as long as I’m doing it, let’s do it across the board,” Schumann said.

While his business will no doubt take a hit as well, he said providing a little bit of relief in this uncertain time is worth it.