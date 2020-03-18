Cleveland judge still holds hearings for those who show up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is still holding hearings in her courtroom, even though the court’s administrative judge directed that court hearings for those not in jail be postponed until April 3.

Court officials said they want as many hearings as possible to be postponed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Not everyone watches the news, and I wanted to be here and have the hearings for those that showed up,” Carr told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday. “If they had a hearing and did not show up, I just marked they didn’t come. I did not issue any warrants. “

Carr said she had several people appear for hearings.

“People risked their health to get here, so I was here and held the hearings,” Carr said. “What are we suppose to do, turn them away?”

One man appeared in Carr’s courtroom Wednesday. He had gloves on his hands. He also had a huge smile on his face, when he heard the judge dismiss his minor misdemeanor case.

“If they come here , I am waiving fines and costs, which is not uncommon for me to do,” the judge said.

Attorney Ian Friedman, president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, said he believes most court hearings should be rescheduled for health reasons.

“We ask all judges to follow the mandates that are handed down by the World Health Organization, by the Centers of Disease Control and by our governor ,” Friedman said “We can’t disregard this.”

But the judge said she felt she owed it to her citizens to keep her courtroom open.

“If people come to court, and they are willing to risk their health, I figured I would return the favor,” Carr said.