Cleveland hospitals release plans for next stage of COVID-19 vaccinations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As the state of Ohio prepares to open up the coronavirus vaccine to more residents, the hospital systems in Cleveland are releasing their detailed plans for administration.

As part of phase 1B of the Ohio Department of Health’s plan, the vaccine will be available to residents ages 80 and older on Jan. 19; residents 75 and older, and those with severe congenital, developmental and early onset medical disorders on Jan. 25; residents ages 70 and older, and employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning on Feb. 1; and ages 65 and older on Feb. 8.

Cleveland Clinic

The Cleveland Clinic will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients next week.

We will distribute the vaccine in a phased approach according to Ohio Department of Health criteria.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and will begin Jan. 19 with our patients age 80 and older.

We will use MyChart, our patient portal, to schedule appointments. If patients do not have a MyChart, you will need to sign up.

Our patients aged 80 and older will be able to schedule starting this Saturday.

Vaccination sites will be at Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals, and the InterContinental Hotel located on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus (patients can choose the location).

After receiving your first vaccine, you will be given information on how to schedule an appointment for your second dose.

Currently, the supply of vaccines available is very limited. Appointments may not be immediately available to schedule so we encourage everyone to check back periodically for availability on MyChart.

“This is a complex vaccination program that could take several months, and vaccine supply may take time to catch up with public demand. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to get the vaccines in our communities,” the Clinic said.

MetroHealth

MetroHealth said it will begin vaccinating patients ages 80 and older on Friday and it expects to vaccinate about 400 this weekend. The hospital system is still finalizing plans for next week.

University Hospitals

University Hospitals said it expects to distribute details Thursday afternoon.