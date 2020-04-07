Cleveland Heights woman goes from doctor to coronavirus patient

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Alyssa Drosdak, of Cleveland Heights, is a second-year internal medicine resident at University Hospitals.



The 29-year-old started to feel sick on March 27.



“I woke up that morning at around 6:30 a.m. I just felt fatigued and had a moderate headache and some neck stiffness,” Drosdak said.



By the afternoon, she was tired and she had a fever. The next day, Drosdak got tested for COVID-19. Sunday, she got the call.



“I had very mixed emotions when I was told I tested positive. I live alone so I was concerned. I don’t have anyone other than my cat to look after me. I also had a weird sense of relief because we are all living in this fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, am I going to get it? How bad is it going to get?” Drosdak said.



Despite wearing all the protective gear and taking all the precautions, Drosdak went from doctor to patient.



She went into quarantine, but she was also given one of UH’s new remote monitoring tools that measure a patient’s heart rate, oxygen and breathing.



“To have someone watching, like a guardian, 24/7, it’s comforting and reassuring. It took a lot of my anxiety away,”Drosdak said.



Drosdak has battled extreme fatigue, even losing her sense of smell and taste. But nine days later, she’s starting to get better.



“I’m motivated that when I’m able to get out of quarantine, I can go back to work and continue to help battle this virus that is terrible,”Drosdak said.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction