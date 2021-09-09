Cleveland Heights restaurant now requiring COVID-19 vaccination

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– MOJO World Eats and Drink will now required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its patron.

The restaurant, located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, said the decision was made in light of delta variant and its spread throughout the unvaccinated public.

“We take the health and well being of our guests and staff seriously and will continue to do so until this pandemic of the unvaccinated is under control. We will continue to monitor this situation and follow the science as it relates to MOJO safety protocols moving forward,” MOJO said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Felice Urban Cafe on Lachmere Boulevard in Cleveland is also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result.