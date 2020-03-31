Cleveland Heights mayor asks for tougher measures to limit spread of COVID-19

1  of  2
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Heights is one of several zip codes in Cuyahoga County that is seeing a higher number or coronavirus cases.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released a zip code map of the county's 493 cases.

Because of the high number in Cleveland Heights, Mayor Jason Stein is asking residents who have traveled anywhere to self-quarantine for 14 days.

He's also asking the same if you have or have had people visiting from New York, New Jersey, Florida, California, Michigan, Louisiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington.

He's also reminding people about the governor's Stay-at-Home order, which asks people to make essential trips out of the house only.

The city reported last week that one of its officers had tested positive for coronavirus.

