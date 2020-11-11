Cleveland Heights man joins vaccine trial after son has coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– One day after Pfizer announced a potential breakthrough in a COVID-19 vaccine, one of the clinical trial participants here in Northeast Ohio is speaking out.

“While I knew COVID-19 was real, it hits differently once it affects your inner circle,” said Chris Harris, of Cleveland Heights.

Harris said his 4-year-old son Major tested positive for COVID-19 back in July.

“I was scared, I was shocked, I was concerned. You try and do everything you can as a parent to protect your child,” said Harris.

Harris said his son recovered within days. Even though Major’s case was mild, the harsh reality of coronavirus settled in during quarantine.

“At that point I decided to research to see if there were any clinical trials in the area,” Harris said.

Enter in University Hospitals, one of the sites worldwide taking part in Pfizer’s clinical trials.

Harris said first, he decided to talk to family and friends.

“I will say a lot of people were apprehensive. They did not want me to participate. But for me, this was bigger than myself, bigger than Major, bigger than our family,” Harris said.

Harris started the trial in September. The potential vaccine requires two injections. Harris said he felt side effects on his second dose.

“I started to get some chills, some aches and got a slight fever. Pretty much every day you are like, ‘What is inside me?”’ Harris said.

Those fears were lessened Monday when Pfizer reported their vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, according to early data.

Harris said the trial spans a 26-month period. Participants use an app on their phones to track how they’re feeling.

With the pandemic still raging, Harris said it was important for him to step up for his community.

“Black people, brown people, people of color. I wanted to make sure we were represented in this trial because it’s very important. I am part of a very vulnerable population. I wanted to make sure I was doing everything I can to make sure we are included,” Harris said.

