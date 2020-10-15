Cleveland Heights firefighters diagnosed with COVID-19 said to be doing well, expected to recover

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS ((WJW) — Five Cleveland Heights firefighters, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, are doing well and expected to make a full recovery.

Cleveland Heights Fire Chief Dan Freeman says the firefighters tested positive last week. He is hoping they will return to work soon.

“They are at the end of their quarantine period right now,” Freeman told Fox 8 Thursday .

He added that the department has made several changes to help keep the community and firefighters safe.

“On every single call and any time we are in public, we wear masks,” Freeman said. “We also always wear gloves and protection for the eyes, too, when we are out.”

He added the station and equipment is cleaned multiple times a day.

“Our guys are observing all the social distancing. We have certain rooms in the station that the masks are required on all the time because of the small confines ,” the chief said. “We have had to make a lot of adjustments .”

