Cleveland firefighter who died from coronavirus complications remembered as ‘true hero’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Cleveland Fire Lt. Rich Petras Tuesday.

Petras, 51, died August 15 from complications of COVID-19.

Lt. Richard Petras

A funeral mass is scheduled Tuesday morning at 10.

FOX 8 will stream the service live

Petras and his wife Jill were married for 27 years. They had twin daughters, Ashley and Amber.

Jill said she doesn’t know how her husband got COVID-19.

She said she and one of her daughters also tested positive.

She has said she is very grateful for the love and support the family has received during this very difficult time.

Union President Francis Lally said the firefighter community is mourning.

“In the face of this pandemic, Rich never neglected his duty and never backed down. He knew the risks, and he continued to serve – a true hero,” Lally said.

“Rich, you will be missed. Rest easy Brother, we will take it from here.”