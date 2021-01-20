Cleveland establishes call center for coronavirus vaccine questions

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine talking about the vaccine rollout.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland announced this week that it has established a call center to answer resident’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 51,013 people have received the vaccine in Cuyahoga County.

However, vaccines in Cuyahoga County are given by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Cleveland Public Health Department.

Neither has information posted about how many vaccines it has given.

Ohio residents 80 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Here is the timeline for age groups in Phase 1B will be eligible to receive it.

The week of Jan. 19 : Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

: Ohioans 80 years of age and older. The week of Jan. 25 : Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders. The week of Feb. 1 : Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

The City of Cleveland call center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is (216)664-2222.